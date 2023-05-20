To 'Everyone's Favourite' Jr NTR, Birthday Wishes From Devara Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor

Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: NTRArtsOfficial)

A birthday wish for Jr NTR from his Devara co-star Janhvi Kapoor has finally arrived. The actress is making her Telugu film debut alongside the RRR star in the Koratala Siva directorial. Janhvi shared Jr NTR's first-look poster from the film on her Instagram Stories and described him as the “man of the masses.” No doubt about that. She also called him “everyone's favourite” and her fans couldn't agree more. “Happy birthday to the man of the masses, everyone's favourite, Jr NTR. Wishing you the most amazing year ahead,” she wrote in the caption with pink heart icons. The poster shows Jr NTR holding a dagger and standing on top of a rock in the middle of a stormy sea.

See Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for Jr NTR here:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

The actress also gave a shout-out to Jr NTR when he unveiled his first look poster from the much-awaited film on his birthday eve. She dropped high-five icons in the comments section.

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. It is slated to release in theatres on April 5, 2024. The film is Jr NTR's second project with Koratala Siva after their 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Devara, Janhvi Kapoor has Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi in the line-up. She recently completed filming for the sports drama, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and thanked the team in a heartwarming post. An excerpt from it read: “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, while Jr NTR's last film, RRR, dominated the whole world with its story and soundtrack.