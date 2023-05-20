Devara: Jr NTR's Film Now Has A Title. Bonus - First Poster

Jr NTR in Devara. (courtesy: jrntr)

Jr NTR's 30th film has been titled Devara, revealed the actor along with his first look poster from the much-awaited movie. The poster and the name of the film were announced by the actor on his birthday eve on Friday. Jr NTR turns 40 today. The first-look poster of his character shows him wielding a dagger and standing on top of a rock in a stormy sea. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. The actress, who is making her Telugu debut with the film, gave a shout-out to Jr NTR for his new look. She dropped high-five emojis in the comments section of the title announcement post.

Along with the title, Jr NTR revealed the release date for Devara. It will open in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Devara marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with Koratala Siva. They previously worked together on the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The director's last project – Acharya – failed to impress the audience at the box office. It starred Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who featured alongside Jr NTR in the blockbuster, RRR. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander while R Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography.

On her birthday in March, Janhvi Kapoor shared her first look from Devara. “It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite, Jr NTR,” she wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon. The poster features her wearing a saree and sitting on the rocks at a scenic location. Wishing her all the best, Jr NTR commented: “Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday… Have a great one!”

Other than the Koratala Siva directorial, Jr NTR also has a film by Prashant Neel, who is known for his work on the KGF series. Tentatively titled NTR 31, the film is said to be along the lines of the KGF plot. Jr NTR also has War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan lined up.