Hey Jr NTR, Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Wants To Work With You

Dear Jr NTR fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed that he “would love to work” with the RRR actor and introduce him to the Marvel Universe. James Gunn, in an interaction with News18, said that Jr NTR is “so amazing” and “cool”. Referring to the Tiger sequence from the SS Rajamouli directorial, James Gunn said, “Who is the guy from RRR that's so good… What's his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy." He added, “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool." Last year, James Gunn also gave his review after watching RRR. Replying to a tweet, he said, “I did. Totally dug it.”

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

On the kind of role he would like to offer Jr NTR, James Gunn added, “I don't know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

James Gunn, who has directed all the films under the Guardians of the Galaxy series, also spoke about how the music element in his upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is “inspired by Bollywood films”. He said, “What I love about Indian cinema and Bollywood movies is they are all about art, and they are also all about entertainment. There are no rules about what a movie has to be, it could be a lot of different things and that's true about the Guardians movies. We have Indian cinemas as a part of who we are, we have Japanese cinema and Korean cinema, and Chinese cinema as a part of who we are. I think that a lot of American movies are just, their history is completely American films or American and European films making and I think it is always important for me to bring a world to you through the movies where we allow the movie to be something more different than we are used to with the regular kind of storytelling in the United States. So that musical element is definitely inspired by Bollywood films.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is the last instalment of the trilogy, which began in 2014. The film will release on May 5.