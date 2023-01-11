Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR Manifests A Marvel Movie On The Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

The Hollywood award season kickstarted with the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday morning (in India time). And guess who just made a grand entrance - RRR star Jr NTR. At the Golden Globes, RRR has been nominated in 2 categories - for Best Non-English Language Film, and the film's track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. Jr NTR made a grand entrance in an all black tux. The actor, who had earlier said that he would love to do a Marvel film, was asked at the red carpet if he is "manifesting" a Marvel film. The actor said that while his fans are way too excited, he is still "waiting" for the call from Marvel. He also brought the host a small present for his birthday.

Jr NTR on the red carpet.

Jr NTR on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Jr NTR on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Meanwhile, Ram Charan posted a picture with the RRR family with SS Rajamouli and wife, Upasana Konidela, Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi and MM Keeravani and wife. "The RRR family. On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES," he wrote. In the comments section, Golden Globes left a comment that read: "See you there" along with a fire emoji.

RRR released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus also features on the recently released longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non English) category.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently won the top prize - Best Director - at the New York Film Critics Circle for his film RRR.

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.