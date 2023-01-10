Ahead Of Golden Globe Awards, RRR Star Ram Charan Meets Fans In Los Angeles

Ram Charan clicked with fans in Los Angeles.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR more than ready for the Golden Globes, which officially kickstarts the award season in Hollywood. Before the big award night, the stars were clicked at Los Angeles' famous Chinese Theatre, where their film RRR was being screened. At this year's Golden Globe awards, RRR is up for Best Non-English Feature Film an Best Original Song for the globally viral Naatu Naatu. Coming back to the screening, Ram Charan was pictured taking selfies with a sea of fans outside the LA theatre where RRR was screened.

See photos of Ram Charan posing with fans in Los Angeles here:

Ram Charan with fans in Los Angeles.

Jr NTR, who played the lead role in RRR alongside Ram Charan, was pictured at a Los Angeles theatre earlier on Tuesday, where he was mobbed by fans. Here's the video:

Thanks to the makers of RRR, we also got a glimpse of scenes outside film's screening in Los Angeles. In one of the videos posted by team RRR on Twitter, fans can be seen coordinating their steps with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu. The other video shows excited fans dancing like no one's watching.

#RRR at the Chinese Theatre Hollywood Interrrmission update:



WE ALL RUSHED TO THE FRONT OF THE THEATER AND HAD A DANCE PARTY DURING NAATU NAATU pic.twitter.com/goxSRgZqEo — Landon Du (@LandonSDu) January 10, 2023

RRR, directed by SSS Rajamouli, has submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. It also features on the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category.