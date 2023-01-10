The RRR Effect: Naatu Naatu Takes Over Los Angeles Theatre. Watch

A still from the video of the LA theatre. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

The international award season is all set to begin with Golden Globes, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (early tomorrow morning in India time). Team RRR has more than just one reason to look forward to Hollywood's big award night. The film has bagged nominations in 2 categories - Best Non-English Feature Film and Best Original Song for the viral track Naatu Naatu. Ahead of the award ceremony, the makers of RRR shared scenes from the film's screening at Los Angeles' famous Chinese Theatre. In one of the videos posted by team RRR on Twitter, fans can be seen coordinating their steps with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu. In a separate video, audience members can be seen dancing to the smash hit.

The makers of RRR shared and retweeted a couple of videos from the theatre. Check them out here:

#RRR at the Chinese Theatre Hollywood Interrrmission update:



WE ALL RUSHED TO THE FRONT OF THE THEATER AND HAD A DANCE PARTY DURING NAATU NAATU pic.twitter.com/goxSRgZqEo — Landon Du (@LandonSDu) January 10, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of RRR star Jr NTR being mobbed by fans at the same theatre went viral. ICYMI, take a look at the video here:

When we said team RRR has more than one reason to celebrate we meant it. The SS Rajamouli-directed film has also submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

Additionally, the film has also made it to BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Film (Non English) category. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19 and the awards will take place on 19 February.