Oscars 2023: Hollywood Producer Jason Blum's Big RRR Prediction - 'If I'm Right...'

A still from RRR (courtesy: rrrmovie)

Team RRR is destined for the ultimate in awards glory, according to a Hollywood producer's prediction. The film is competing for two Golden Globes (to be held this evening in Los Angeles, early tomorrow morning in India time) and if Jason Blum is right, RRR will also win the top prize at the Oscars. The CEO of Blumhouse Productions (makers of films like Get Out and Paranormal Activity) tweeted this big Oscar forecast on Sunday: "I'm going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I'm right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar." In a follow-up tweet, Mr Blum clarified that he had no skin in the game. "It's RRR time. Don't miss it. And no I'm not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it," he wrote.

See Jason Blum's tweets here:

I'm going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I'm right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

It's RRR time. Don't miss it. And no I'm not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 9, 2023

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories and features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

Meantime, Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be attending the Golden Globes where RRR is up for Best Non-English Feature Film an Best Original Song for the globally viral Naatu Naatu.

RRR has been given big love by international audiences, celebrities included. Over the weekend, Academy Award winning actor Jessica Chastain gave a shout out to the film. "Watching this film was such a party," she wrote retweeting a post on the film. Replying to the actress' tweet, the makers wrote, "Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy."

Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy https://t.co/NcHlc1HpLX — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023

Last month, Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted: "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise." She explained in a separate post: "Sick as in GREAT btw."

Sick as in GREAT btw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

RRR, set in the 1920s, is based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe, collecting over Rs 1,200 crore

RRR film released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film also released in Japan as well as the US.