Exclusive: Bryan Greenberg From <i>Suits LA</i> Reveals His Love For <i>RRR</i> And Working With SS Rajamouli

Fans of the legal drama series Suits have been thrilled with the announcement of the much-awaited spinoff Suits LA.

The spinoff premiered on February 23, 2025, and has been a slow-burner of sorts, before the OG characters Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) return in the upcoming episodes.

NDTV caught up with one of the leads of the show, Bryan Greenberg, who apparently has a favourite Indian film from recent times.

For those unaware, Bryan Greenberg has done considerable work over the years with hit shows like The Mindy Project and One Tree Hill in his filmography.

He has joined the cast of Suits LA, and plays lawyer Rick Dodsen.

He exclaims "I love Bollywood", at the first mention of it. What follows is, "Of course, I do, tell me about that great action film last year. It's so popular here...R, oh yes RRR!"

On further interrogating him, Bryan cheerfully adds, "Maybe I can work with the director of RRR one day, who knows. It would be cool. Do you think I would fit in that world? I think it'll be worth a shot."

One Tree Hill fans would be ecstatic to see the pumped-up response he had to a full potboiler like RRR, that took not only India but the whole world by storm. The power of global platforms and their reach has truly reached unprecedented heights.

Bryan doesn't stop with his admiration for India just there.

The Suits LA actor adds, "You know, I have always wanted to go to India. Unfortunately, I have not gotten the chance yet. It's high on my list. The thing with India is, that it is such a massive country that I feel like I need a month at least to just travel around. One can't just come in for a week and then leave? So trust me when I say, it's on my list. And all of it."

Now that Bryan Greenberg has opened the floodgates for our imagination, what would a world created by SS Rajamouli, with Bryan Greenberg in it look like?

As Bryan expresses with equal enthusiasm, it might just be cool.

It goes without saying that Indian content is thriving on the West coast, and the sweet taste of success indeed ricochets like no other.

A little rewinding back to the year 2023, imbues our memories with the joy of seeing RRR score history at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. For an Indian film to hold the Oscar trophy high up in the air, is a frame etched in our memories.

RRR had won the Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

And it seems, the film has indeed expanded its wings far and beyond, as we hear International stars hype it up.