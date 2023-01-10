Golden Globes 2023: A Recap Of Praise From RRR's Celeb Fans

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. (courtesy: @RRRMovie)

RRR came, saw and conquered. The magnum opus by director SS Rajamouli was one of the most awaited films of 2022 and it did not disappoint. While the fact that it ran to packed threats and received standing ovations did not come as a surprise, RRR has also received unprecedented love and support from fans and cinema experts around the world. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond have waxed eloquently about the period drama, praising SS Rajamouli's vision, the genius of Naatu Naatu as well as Ram Charan and Jr NTR's inspired performances. The film is on the cusp of making history after bagging two Golden Globe nominations in the Best Picture non-English language category, and the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Ahead of the Golden Globe awards on Wednesday, let us take a look at some of the praise that came the way of RRR.

Most recently, Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams praised the film and director SS Rajamouli as he hosted the film's special screening in Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre. Calling it a “fever dream madness,” the director praised the film. "I love its exuberance, friendship... I love the music, I love the insanity, the fever dream madness of this movie. It's more fun to watch this movie in a theatre than any other film,” he said, in a video shared online. "It's so wonderful and it's a privilege to introduce the man himself," Abrams added while introducing SS Rajamouli to the audience members.

Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain praised the film and said, “Watching this film was such a party.”

Watching this film was such a party ???? https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

That's not all. Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted, "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise,” adding in a separate post: "Sick as in great btw."

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise ???????????? — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Adam McKay, the director of Don't Look Up,has been vocal about his love for the film on Twitter, a platform that he no longer uses. In September 2022, Adam tweeted: “Honestly if you haven't seen RRR this night will be an amazing first viewing. I might show up in a tux with a live tiger,” referring to the interval scene.

Adam McKay also spoke on RRR's Oscar snub and wrote, "This is a travesty. But let's make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR."

British director Edgar Wright, known for blockbusters like Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Last Night in Soho, also praised the film calling it an "absolute blast". About the film, he wrote: “Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause.”

Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 13, 2022

Director Christopher Miller said that he would enjoy the film even if it was four hours long. He tweeted: “RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is amazing. It's like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would've still enjoyed it.”

RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It's like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would've still enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/gjTbBFJdg8 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 14, 2022

The Vampire Diaries star Joseph Morgan was also left in awe of the film. He said: “Had a bit of time off shooting and Persia White and I watched two incredible movies. RRR and Everything everywhere all at once. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema.”

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

Actor-comedian Seth Rogen loved the movie so much that he recommended it to his mom Sandy. Sharing this, Sandy wrote: “Seth told us to watch this movie on Netflix called RRR. Well, I highly recommend it. 3 hours.”

Seth told us to watch this movie on Netflix called"RRR" . Well I highly recommend it. 3 hours . — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, actor-comedian Patton Oswalt also gushed about the film. “If this isn't playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. RRR is insane,” he wrote on Twitter.

If this ISN'T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

Replying to a thank you note from the team of RRR, Oswalt added: “You guys are out of your minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can't wait to see what you do next.”

You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can't wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/SVFDD064Iq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

Renowned screenwriter Larry Karaszewski said about the film, “Those who say cinema is dead aren't looking in the right places. RRR.”

Those who say cinema is dead aren't looking in the right places. #RRRpic.twitter.com/G8VwlYEPGM — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) June 13, 2022

C. Robert Cargill, writer of Doctor Strange, praised the film in June 2022. “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and wrote: "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movies into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple of days later."

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) July 10, 2022

James Gunn, director of MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, confessed that he “totally dug” the film.

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

RRR is set in the 1920s and is a"fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." In addition to Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.