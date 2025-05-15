Jr NTR To Play Dadasaheb Phalke In <i>Made In India</i>, AI-Generated Images Create Buzz

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. SS Rajamouli has announced a biopic titled "Made In India." Jr NTR will portray Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. AI-generated images of Jr NTR as Phalke have garnered online attention.

It's been two years since SS Rajamouli announced a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. The film is titled Made In India. Jr NTR who has previously worked with the ace filmmaker in RRR, has been roped in to play the lead role.

The announcement post made by SS Rajamouli on X, read, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA..."

Recently AI generated pictures of Jr NTR took the internet by storm, as anticipation for the film grew further.

History meets legacy. Jr. NTR becomes the face of a revolution — portraying the man who gave India its first cinematic heartbeat: Dadasaheb Phalke.”@tarak9999 as Dada Saheb Phalke@ssrajamouli @dpiff_official #historyofcinema #DadasahebPhalke #jrntr #ntrasdadasahebphalke pic.twitter.com/kdyUjoX16t — House Of 24 (@of_2491841) May 15, 2025

The AI-generated images see Jr NTR in the character of Dadasaheb Phalke, as he sports a khadi kurta with glasses and a beard.

The film will be produced by Varun Gupta (Max Studios) and SS Karthikeya (Showing Business). The makers have been busy working on the script and locking in the final draft.

The plot of the film will highlight the birth and rise of Indian Cinema at large. Made In India will also be a refreshing break for Jr NTR from action films and explore a new genre.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Devara: Part 2 is also in the works, with production and script completion taking place in 2026.