Don't Look Up Director Reacts To RRR's Oscar Snub: 'This Is A Travesty,' He Tweets

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

A few days after Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) was named as India's official entry for the Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards, Don't Look Up director Adam McKay, in a tweet called the decision to snub SS Rajamouli's RRR as an official entry a "travesty." He also wrote that the film should get nominated in the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards. Adam McKay, replying to a tweet about RRR's snub, wrote: "This is a travesty. But let's make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR."

This is what Adam McKay tweeted:

This is a travesty.



But let's make sure it gets a best picture nom.



Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?)#RRRhttps://t.co/ZLMGvLcfNQ — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 22, 2022

Adam McKay, a big RRR fan, cheered for the film in a separate tweet and he wrote: "Honestly if you haven't seen RRR this night will be an amazing first viewing. I might show up in a tux with a live tiger." His tweet was with reference to the grand scene just before the interval.

Honestly if you haven't seen RRR this night will be an amazing first viewing.



I might show up in a tux with a live tiger.#RRRForBestPicturehttps://t.co/Dy4JG3Fred — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 22, 2022

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe. The film is also slated to release in Japan in October this year.

RRR was SS Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success as well. The film released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film's release dates were pushed multiple times due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the film began streaming on Netflix. According to the OTT giant, RRR (Hindi) became "the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world" in June.