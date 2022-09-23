The RRR Effect: Hollywood Talent Agency Signs Director SS Rajamouli

RRR shared this image. (courtesy: RRR)

SS Rajamouli, who is currently basking in the success of his film RRR, recently signed with the American talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency). "In a coup for the agency, CAA has signed in-demand Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli," reported Deadline. SS Rajamouli's RRR released on March 24 and reportedly earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. According to Deadline, the film has generated over $132 million at the global box office, becoming India's third highest-grossing film of all time. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is reportedly the only non-English-language film to trend globally for ten consecutive weeks on Netflix.

RRR is about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against British rule.

Before RRR, SS Rajamouli had treated his fans to blockbusters such as the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning and the 2017 film Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Many were upset when the film wasn't selected as India's official Oscar Entry. Recently, Rajamouli addressed the Oscars buzz around the film. According to The Indian Express, during a Q&A session after the screening of RRR at the IFC center in New York, Rajamouli said, ""Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film's) unit and the country itself, but that's not going to change the way I work. I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change."

SS Rajamouli is currently working on a film with Mahesh Babu. The film is said to be a globetrotting action adventure. The filmmaker-actor duo was recently shooting for the untitled film in Hyderabad. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.