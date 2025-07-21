From "CEO & HR Of Maahishmathi" To "<i>Kaand</i>-Cert": Viral Coldplay Couple Video Meme-Fest Is Pure Gold

The viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert, Boston, set the Internet on fire. Days after the alleged extra-marital affair caught on a kiss-cam, the Internet is having a laugh-riot with the meme-fest it triggered. From the Baahubali Team to comedian Sugandha Mishra's parody, the viral Coldplay couple memes are here to stay.

What's Happening

The makers of Baahubali reimagined Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as Baahubali and Devasena in the viral pose of the CEO-HR couple. They captioned the post, "CEO & HR of Maahishmathi." The Internet quickly responded to the post.

A social media user wrote, "Admin whoever you are, I love you."

Another comment read, "The caption."

On the other hand, comedian Sugandha Mishra shared a hilarious reel in which she, as a news anchor, coined a new term and called the Coldplay concert as "Kaand-cert."

Sugandha tickled the funnybone as she shared the full form of CEO as "Caught Embarrassing Openly." "Hugged Responsibly But Not Really", Sugandha also gave a new full form to the term HR.

The comment thread was pregnant with laugh-out-loud emojis.

The Kiss Cam Fiasco

A day after being put on leave, Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Byron resigned after a viral video from the Coldplay concert in Boston showed him hugging a female co-worker, despite being married. The US tech company made the announcement of his resignation in a LinkedIn post, saying that their "standards were not met recently."

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," Astronomer said.

According to the company, they have appointed co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy as the interim CEO while the board searches for Byron's replacement.

Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, reacted to them, saying the couple was "either too shy" or "having an affair".

Later, in another follow-up video, he was heard saying, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad".

In A Nutshell

The Kiss cam fiasco, exposing a CEO and a HR professional of a US-tech company in an objectionable posture during the Coldplay concert in Boston, triggered a meme-fest on social media. From Sugandha Mishra to the Baahubali makers joined the trend, prompting hilarious reactions from the Internet.