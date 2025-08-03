<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Ajay Devgn's Film

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, saw a slight growth in box office collections on its second day.

What's Happening

The sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar opened with Rs 7.25 crore and earned Rs 7.50 crore on Day 2, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 14.75 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.94%. Morning shows reported 8.05% occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 22.96%, while evening shows rose to 28.10%.

The highest turnout came during night shows, which saw an occupancy of 44.65%.

Background

Son of Sardaar 2 is currently facing strong competition from Saiyaara, the debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which has reached Rs 285 crore in India.

The original Son of Sardaar, released in 2012, had clashed with Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

Despite the box office face-off, Son of Sardaar had managed to perform well globally.