Weekend Binge: 5 Films To Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known among fans as Jr NTR, is a powerhouse performer who needs no introduction. After over two decades of impressing fans in India with his acting prowess, the actor became a global sensation with his performance in the Oscar winning film RRR. Ahead of his birthday (May 20) it is also fair that we treat ourselves to some of his best performances. From intense action sequences to emotional dramas, he has showcased his versatility as an actor through a wide range of roles. To make your job easier, we have curated a list of some best performances.

Yamadonga – Prime Video

Directed by SS Rajamouli – who also directed Jr NTR's RRR – Yamadonga is a fantasy action-comedy that is perfect for a fun evening. He plays the role of Raja, a small-time thief who ends up in the realm of the lord of death, Yamraj. Jr NTR's impeccable comic timing and energetic performance make this film a joyride.



Janatha Garage – Disney+Hotstar

Janatha Garage is a drama that features Jr NTR alongside Malayalam acting giant Mohanlal. With a powerful storyline, fun songs and strong action sequences, this is a great film to watch with your family.

Temper – YouTube

In Puri Jagannadh's Temper, Jr NTR plays the role of a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a life-alerting incident. Jr NTR's intense performance with shades of gray shows his versatility as an actor.

Simhadri – MXPlayer

Simhadri – which is another SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR collaboration – tells the story of a loyal and fearless young man. As an ordinary man caught in an extraordinary situation, Jr NTR excels in his role.



Nannaku Prematho – Hotstar

In Nannaku Prematho, Jr NTR plays the role of Abhiram, a man who sets out to fulfil his father's unfinished mission. Jr NTR's ability to portray complex characters with depth and conviction, makes this a fan favourite.

