RRR Roars Again, Wins Best International Film At Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli on the stage. (courtesy: HCAcritics)

This is not a drill. The RRR juggernaut rolls on with back-to-back wins at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles. The film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu. The film's director SS Rajamouli and lead actor Ram Charan received the award. Jr NTR was MIA at the ceremony. SS Rajamoul said during his acceptance speech: "Aaah! The best International film...Again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan said this while accepting the award: "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA."

The moment RRR won the Best International Film.

RRR has ben ruling the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year,RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It is also nominated for the Oscars.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.