If Naatu Naatu Wins An Oscar, Ram Charan Will Do This

Ram Charan pictured during the show.

Ram Charan, who is in Los Angeles these days, is busy interacting with the foreign media. The actor, who will be attending the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in a few weeks, recently appeared on US television network ABC channel, where he spoke about RRR's global success, Naatu Naatu's Oscar nomination and more. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Original Song category. When asked what would his reaction be if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar, Ram Charan said: "I don't think I'll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage."

The actor added, "I'll be the happiest. Not just for us. I will be happy for India. It's an 80 years plus industry (the film industry) and for the first time, we are being nominated an appreciated in the Academy. I don't think it'll be our success, it'll be the Indian film industry's success. And I am not just saying this because it sounds good. I really mean it. None of us can take the credit. It's a lot of people's emotions and culture and everything put together."

Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. Other nominees in the category were Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.