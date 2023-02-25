Viral: RRR Director SS Rajamouli's Acceptance Speech At Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajampuli at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

RRR continues to roar on the international stage. From winning a Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu to earning a nomination at the Oscars 2023, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus is unstoppable. So, what's the latest update? RRR has won the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) award under the best stunt category. In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli thanked his entire team who have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film. Rajamouli said, “ A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today.”

SS Rajamouli also revealed that the majority of the stunts were performed by his “wonderful actors” Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He added, “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts. And, this recognition means alot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry. Hope, we have these wings to fly further.”

The video was shared by the official account of RRR on Twitter. The text attached to it read, “Here's SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech of #HCAcritics award for Best Stunts. Congratulations to our entire team.”

Well, that's not it. RRR also won the Best Action film award at the event. Quote-tweeting the post shared by HCA, the official account of RRR wrote, “Best action film goes to…”

Of course, Naatu Naatu won the Hollywood Critics Association award under the Best Original Song category.

RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles.