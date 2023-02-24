Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Dances To Naatu Naatu At A Wedding

Hania Aamir in a still from the video. (courtesy: theweddingbridge)

It won't be wrong to say that SS Rajamouli has managed to make everyone, literally, everyone, groove to the electrifying song Naatu Naatu from the RRR. Be it the hook steps or the peppy beats, the track has been receiving much love and attention from fans across the world. Oh, and, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is no different. How do we know, you ask? A video of the actress dancing to Naatu Naatu at a wedding function has surfaced online. Here, Haniam dressed in a golden shimmery sharara set, is grooving to the track. Oh boy. She looks stunning. The actress has nailed the hook step and how. Too good, Hania, too good. The clip was shared by The Wedding Bridge on Instagram.

Naatu Naatuhas been nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. Actor Ram Charan, who has impressed us with his killer moves in the song, recently spoke about Naatu Naatu's success on the global platform. The actor, who jetted off to Los Angeles earlier this week, told US television network ABC channel that he won't “believe” if Naatu Naatu wins at the Oscars, this year. "I don't think I'll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I'll be the happiest. Not just for us. I will be happy for India. It's an 80-year-plus industry (the film industry) and for the first time, we are being nominated and appreciated in the Academy. I don't think it'll be our success, it'll be the Indian film industry's success. And I am not just saying this because it sounds good. I really mean it. None of us can take the credit. It's a lot of people's emotions and culture and everything put together."

Naatu Naatu scripted history after it won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.