Ram Charan, In New York, Greets Fans Like This. Watch

Ram Charan with his fans in New York.

Ram Charan, who flew out to the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards, checked in New York in style. TheRRRstar Ram Charan, surrounded by bodyguards, was spotted entering a building while he stopped to greet his fans patiently waiting for the actor. In the video, the actor can be seen waving at his fans as soon as he steps out of his car. Before entering the premises, he stops to shake hands with his fans and also clicks a selfie. The actor looks dashing in a grey pant-suit paired with a beige t-shirt. He added sunglasses to accentuate his look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a black OOTD for his flight to the US, and he was barefoot. The actor happens to be a devotee of Lord Ayyappa, and he follows the ritual of remaining barefoot on fast days, which is why the actor was pictured sans footwear. Take a look at the video:

Ram Charan is in the US to attend the Oscars, which is scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year's award show.

So far, the actor has had a great year as his film RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, won the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The film also won big at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

On the personal front, Ram Charan is expecting his first child with his wife Upasana.