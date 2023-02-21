Viral: Ram Charan, Off To The Oscars, Was Barefoot At The Airport - Here's Why

Ram Charan pictured at the Hyderabad airport.

Ram Charan is all set for Hollywood's biggest award show- the Oscars, scheduled to take place on March 12. Just a few days ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the superstar was pictured leaving for Los Angeles to attend the prestigious award ceremony. The actor, spotted at the Hyderabad airport, opted for a black OOTD for his flight and he was barefoot. Ram Charan happens to be a devotee of Lord Ayyappa and he follows the ritual of remaining barefoot on fast days, which is why the actor was pictured sans footwear. Meanwhile, RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year's Oscars.

See the photos of Ram Charan at the airport here:

Ram Charan at the airport.

Ram Charan has had a stupendous year so far, both professionally as well as personally. Earlier this year, he attended the Golden Globe Awards along with co-star Jr NTR and RRR director SS Rajamouli, where their film was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category, which was won by Argentina,1985. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. The film also won big at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

On the personal front, Ram Charan is expecting his first child with wife Upasana.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama RRR, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.