Ram Charan's Banging Version Of Main Khiladi Gets 10/10 From Akshay Kumar

Still from a video shared by Ganesh Acharya. (courtesy: ganeshacharyaa)

What happens when Ram Charan and Ganesh Acharya come under one roof? Oh c'mon. It is an easy one. They dance. Don't believe us? Take a look at the video shared by Ganesh Acharya. The two grooved to the latest dance challenge - Main Khiladi. The song has been recreated in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee. The original track, which is from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Well, it won't be wrong to say that Ram Charan, who made the nation dance to Naatu Naatu, and Ganesh Acharya have nailed the challenge. At the time of sharing the video, Ganesh Acharya wrote, “I am glad that you enjoyed, Ram Charan #mainkhiladituanar.” For those who don't know, Ganesh Acharya and Chinnilal Jayaprakash have choreographed the song in Selfiee.

Ganesh Acharya and Ram Charan also got a thumbs up from the “Khiladi” himself. Akshay Kumar has reposted it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you, Ram Charan. Nailed it as always and Master ji [100 number emojis].”

Main Khiladi features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta,will hit the theatres on February 24. The track was released earlier this month. At that time, Akshay Kumar wrote, “ "Lights, camera, naacho (dance).Main Khiladi full song out now."

Akshay Kumar also dropped a poster to announce Main Khiladi's release date on Instagram. "Jis gaane ne saare zamaane ko nachaya, Woh aapko nachane phir laut aaya (The song that made the whole world dance, is back to make you dance)," he wrote.

Selfiee also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. The movie is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence.

Next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. It is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan.