Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Dance To Main Khiladi. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in a still from the video.(courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bollywood fans waiting to see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar on-screen together are in for a treat. On Thursday, the actors shared a video where they are dancing together to the song Main Khiladi. The track from Akshay Kumar's 90s film of the same has been recreated for his upcoming project Selfiee. In the video, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – dressed in all-black– perform the hook step and end the video with a hug. Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “So Tiger Shroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost.”

Watch the video here:

If you are wondering what brought the two actors under one roof it is their latest project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger Shroff recently shared a series of pictures featuring himself and Akshay Kumar from the muhurat shot. In the caption, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped red heart emojis. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Awesome.”



Akshay Kumar too shared the same post and said, “A film I have been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote, Tiger Shroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career.”

The Main Khiladi song from Selfiee was released on Wednesday. The song is the remake of the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name. The original movie and the song featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The recreated version features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Main Khiladi has been sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and composed by Anu Malik. It has been recreated, programmed and arranged by Tanishk Bagchi. The original lyrics are by Maya Govind.



Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The original film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Selfiee is set to release in theatres on February 24.