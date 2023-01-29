Selfiee Song Main Khiladi Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Set Dance Floor On Fire

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's next film Selfiee has all the markings of an entertainer. The actor will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film. The makers have released the teaser of a new song from the movie and it is a remake of one of Akshay Kumar's biggest yesteryear hits. The song in question is Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the eponymous 1994 action-comedy. The original song features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The 2023 version features Akshay Kumar but this time with Emraan Hashmi. The remake has both actors performing some complex dance steps in flashy clothes. The teaser video has been shared online by the cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here's a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb.”

Emraan Hashmi shared the same teaser with the caption, “Our Khiladi is back with the iconic classic beat! Check out the teaser of #MainKhiladi Full song out on 1st Feb.” Diana Penty too shared the teaser with the same caption.

The trailer for Selfiee opens with Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a superstar named Vijay, performing high-octane stunts. Emraan Hashmi's character is an ardent fan of Akshay's and wants to meet him and take a selfie. He tries to help Akshay by getting him a driver's licence, but things turn sour due to a misunderstanding. Akshay's character then ill-treats Emraan in front of his son, leaving them heartbroken. The rest of the movie is about what happens next. The trailer suggests that Selfiee will be filled with action, drama, and powerful dialogues. The trailer also introduces Nushrratt Bharuccha as Emraan's wife and Diana Penty.

The trailer features a glimpse of the Main Khiladi Tu Anari song.

Watch the trailer here:

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also co-producing Selfiee and is expected to appear in a cameo role in the film.

Selfiee will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. It has been directed by Raj Mehta.