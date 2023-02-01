Selfiee Song Main Khiladi: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi's Epic Dance-Off

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

A few days after the release of Selfieetrailer, the makers dropped a song from the first song from the film Main Khiladi on Wednesday. The song happens to be a remake of the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Coming back to Main Khiladi , the song features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The highlight of the song is Akshay and Emraan's dance-off.

The song Main Khiladi has been sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The original composition is by Anu Malik and the track has been recreated, programmed and arranged by Tanishk Bagchi. The original lyrics are by Maya Govind.

Check out the song here:

On social media, Akshay Kumar shared a snippet from the track and he wrote: "Lights, camera, naacho (dance).Main Khiladi full song out now. Selfiee in cinemas from 24th February."

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Ahead of the song's release, Akshay Kumar had posted this still and he captioned the post: "Jis gaane ne saare zamaane ko nachaya, Woh aapko nachane phir laut aaya (The song that made the whole world dance, is back to make you dance)."

Selfiee has been directed by Raj Mehta and it is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 24.