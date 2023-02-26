Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Film Struggles, Earns Rs 3.80 Crore

Taran Adarsh shared this picture. (courtesy: @taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's recently released movieSelfiee witnessed a slight rise in earnings, but it "continues to shock and demoralise the industry". On the second day at the box office, the movie earned Rs 3.80 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The total now stands at Rs 6.35 crore. On the first day of its release, the movie earned just Rs 2.55 crore. "#Selfiee struggles on Day 2... The big jump - so essential after a disastrous start - is clearly missing... The poor biz continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry... Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr. Total: Rs 6.35 cr+. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh described the opening day collection as "disastrous." He wrote, "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 255 cr+ India biz."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, "Script isn't King inSelfiee. It is an unabashed Akshay Kumar show. The star leaves absolutely nothing to chance. He stamps himself on everything that the vapid film has on offer. The narrative (derived from the late Sachy's screenplay) is tweaked and stretched to make space for an actor in search of a hit. But nothing clicks."