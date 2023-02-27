Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Disappoints' With Rs 10 Crore Weekend 1

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee

Akshay Kumar's new film Selfiee has failed to set the box office on fire with a total of Rs 10.30 crore collected in its first three days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, released last Friday and only just managed to crawl into double figures at the end of its first weekend in cinemas. Sunday's collection was Rs 3.95 crore, reported Taran Adarsh, marginally higher that Saturday's earnings of Rs 3.80 crore. Mr Adarsh described the film's business as "disappointing."

"Selfiee disappoints. Friday 2.55 crore, Saturday 3.80 crore, Sunday 3.95 crore. Total: Rs 10.30 crore+. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. See the numbers here:

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, released the weekend before Selfiee, is also taking a beating at the box office; in contrast, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is still playing a month after release and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. At the end of weekend 5, Pathaan's ticket sales add up to Rs 507.60 crore at the domestic box office, reports Mr Adarsh. See his tweet here:

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, opened last Friday to largely poor reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "To be fair, Selfiee directed by Raj Mehta (Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo), is certainly not as excruciatingly bad as some of Akshay Kumar's recent releases. But, then, can it ever be easy to be as a godawful as Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu? Selfiee may try your patience, but it does not overly offend one's sensibilities the way his other films tend to."

A remake of 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar as a fictionalized actor named Vijay Kumar who clashes with an RTO inspector, played by Emraan Hashmi, over a selfie that would have fast-tracked Vijay Kumar's driving licence. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha co-star.