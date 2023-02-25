Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi's Film Earns Rs 2.55 Crore

Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's new release Selfiee, which hit the theatres on Friday, earned merely Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day collection as "disastrous." Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 255 cr+ India biz."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared Selfie's opening day collection to that of Pathaan and Shehzada. Both the films released this year. He mentioned that Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned Rs 27.08 crore on its release day. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada's opening day collection was Rs 2.92 crore.

The film opened to largely underwhelming reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars and he wrote: "Script isn't King in Selfiee. It is an unabashed Akshay Kumar show. The star leaves absolutely nothing to chance. He stamps himself on everything that the vapid film has on offer. The narrative (derived from the late Sachy's screenplay) is tweaked and stretched to make space for an actor in search of a hit. But nothing clicks."

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Selfiee also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.