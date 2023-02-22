Akshay Kumar Takes 184 Selfies With Fans In 3 Minutes - It's A Guinness Record, Apparently

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Selfiee, can be called a Selfie King now as he recently broke the Guinness World Record for most selfies in just three minutes. Yes, on Wednesday, during the promotions of Selfiee, the actor clicked 184 selfies in just three minutes with his fans. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him standing in one position in an orange ensemble and continuously clicking selfies with his fans. He also shared pictures holding the certificate and wrote a long note. In his note, he revealed that he is paying special tribute to his fans: "This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career."

Ab selfies hi selfies hongi (Now, it will all about selfies). See you all in cinemas on Friday.

Akshay Kumar has broken the record of Dwayne Johnson, who in 2015 clicked 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Meanwhile, coming back to Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Selfiee, it also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The movie is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The Hindi version is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.