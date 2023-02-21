Akshay Kumar Is 'Such A Funny Guy': What Selfiee Co-Star Emraan Hashmi Said

Akshay Kumar from movie Selfiee. (courtesy: Dharma Productions)

Selfiee has all the “ingredients” and I think it is a “wholesome film.” This is what Akshay Kumar said when he was asked to share his thoughts on the Raj Mehta directorial. In the latest video, which has some amazing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Selfiee, Akshay said, “The story, I would say, is a really fun one. There is a lot of drama, comedy and action in it. It has all the ingredients. I would say it is a wholesome film.” Akshay also stated that he got “super excited” after listening to the story. “When director Raj Mehta narrated the story, which is about a superstar and his biggest fan, I was very excited,” he added.

Raj Mehta, who also opened up about his experience of shooting the film with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, said that he was “fortunate” to direct Akshay Kumar for the second time. “I am a huge fan of Akshay sir. Then when I got the opportunity to direct him for the second time. I left really, really fortunate that I got to direct him in this manner,” he said.

Talking about Akshay Kumar's amazing comic timing, Raj Mehta added, “He has great comic timing. So these punches sometimes land so subtly without anyone realising, that you just end up cracking up on set.”

Raj Mehta also spoke about a particular scene in the movie. He added, “There is a scene where he [Akshay Kumar] is supposed to come running and charge from a distance. He is trying to reach Emraan [Hashmi] who is beaten up by the crowd in the centre. So he just pushes them aside, reaches there and in the first second itself, he picks a danda [stick] and starts beating Emraan as well.”

Sharing his thoughts about his two lead actors - Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi - in the film, Raj Mehta said, “Akshay sir, pulled Emraan towards himself a little bit and by the end of it, Emraan also started to enjoy it. Emraan is also, if I may use the word, mischievous, himself. But he just hides it really well.”

Well, it is not just Raj Mehta who is a fan of Akshay Kumar's comic timings. Emraan Hashmi shares a similar feeling. The actor said, “He is such a funny guy. There's this humour that he brings to the table in his films. And there is his own personal humour that is genuine, that's him. And, it's like a laugh a minute. He is always cracking jokes.”

Oh, and, as per Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee is “a film that's touching, that's moving, that's emotional. Just expect a roller-coaster ride, a fun ride.”

Akshay Kumar has shared the video with the caption, “It's all work and all play on the set of #Selfiee :) It was a lot of fun making the film with our team. Enjoy the madness in Selfiee releasing in cinemas this Friday, February 24.”

Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will release on February 24.