Crazy Viral: Hera Pheri 3 - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Shoot A Promo

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: subhash_khiladi)

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet as the OG trio is back with the third instalment of Hera Pheri. Yes, it's true, Akshay is a part of the cast (more on this later), and a few days ago, he and his co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal came together to shoot a promo for the film. A picture from the sets is trending big time on social media that shows Akshay, Suniel and Paresh in their popular characters, Raju, Shyam and Baburao, respectively. Please don't miss out on Raju's iconic white printed shirt and pink pants. Also, Baburao's white kurta-dhoti and Shyam's dark shirt and sunglasses.

Take a look at the viral picture below:

Soon after the pictures of the trio went viral on the Internet, reports claimed that the cast and crew of Hera Pheri 3 kick-started the shooting. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama that it is a BTS (behind-the-scene) picture from a promotional video of Hera Pheri 3.

"How is that possible? How can three busy stars suddenly start shooting for a new project? How can they shoot for Hera Pheri when they don't even have a script yet? They have no script and no leading ladies. It is true that Akshay has agreed to come on board. But the three actors have only shot a promotional video on Tuesday which will be out next week," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.

Revealing the plans for the actual shooting, the source added, "There are no immediate plans to shoot the actual film as yet. The promo was shot in haste to generate resources and interest in the project. Right now, there is nothing beyond that."

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akshay Kumar in the third instalment of Hera Pheri. To this, Suniel Shetty, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, clarified, "There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument."