Viral: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Sealed Post-Wedding Bash With A Kiss

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married last week in an intimate ceremony. Fans of both stars have since been treated to fun images and videos from the beautiful wedding. A new video of the couple has been shared by the wedding planners – Shaadi Squad. The clip is not from any of the traditional events but from the wedding after-party. In the video, Athiya and KL Rahul are seen grooving and making goofy faces for the camera. The couple is also seen blowing kisses at each other in the adorable video. The caption attached to the post says, “One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floor. Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats.”

On Tuesday, Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty's brother, shared more pictures from the wedding festivities. The carousel of images begins with a family portrait of the Shettys from the muhuratham ceremony. It is followed by a picture of Ahan, looking dapper in a kurta. The third picture is from the haldi ceremony, followed by an adorable image of siblings of Athiya and Ahan. Sharing the post, Ahan Shetty wrote, "Us" in the caption.



The wedding on January 23, 2023, was held at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The actor also has shared several posts from the wedding. For instance, from the sangeet ceremony, Suniel Shetty posted images and wrote, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes...Love you my baby...Stay blessed always.”

In a separate post on LinkedIn, Suniel Shetty thanked well-wishers for their love and blessings. He wrote, “As parents we wish them the very best for their future together. I'm thrilled to see how complementary their personalities are.”

Suniel Shetty added that the couple has “complementary personalities” as they are private individuals brought up with similar values.

Speaking of Athiya Shetty in particular, Suniel Shetty said, “Like most men, I always wanted a daughter. God blessed us with Athiya - who's grown up to be an independent & affectionate girl.” He added that she is a lot like her maternal grandmother. “And like any father, her wedding was a day I looked forward to. As parents, we knew this was going to be the most important day of her life and the start of a new journey, the most significant one," he said.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly started dating in 2019.