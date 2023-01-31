More Pics From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Shared By Ahan

Ahan Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: ahan.shetty)

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has treated us to more pictures from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding festivities. The album begins with a family portrait featuring the Shettys from the Muhuratham ceremony. It is followed by a picture of Ahan, looking dashing in a white kurta. The third picture offers a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony decor. The pre-wedding album also includes a cute picture of Athiya and Ahan. Sharing the post, Ahan simply wrote, "Us" in the caption.

Take a look below:



Athiya Shetty got married to her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. At the wedding, Ahan walked his sister Athiya down the aisle. He also shared a candid picture from the mandap. In the caption, he wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."

Soon after Ahan shared the post, Suniel Shetty, Athiya and KL Rahul dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Check out the post below:

Earlier, Suniel Shetty shared a picture from the sangeet and wrote a note that read: "You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes...Love you my baby...Stay blessed always." Check out the post below:

Take a look at more pictures from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding festivities:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding was attended by their close friends Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan, with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Ishant Sharma, with his wife Pratima Singh and Varun Aaron, were also pictured arriving.