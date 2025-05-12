KL Rahul Shares Unseen Pic Of Athiya Shetty With Newborn Daughter Evaarah: "Our Baby Is So Lucky To Have You"

On the occasion of Mother's Day, KL Rahul shared a sweet post for his wife and new mom Athiya Shetty. The couple welcomed a baby girl in March this year.

This year marks Athiya's first Mother's Day since the birth of their daughter, Evaarah.

Cricketer KL Rahul took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of Athiya posing with her mother Mana Shetty and her mother-in-law. He wrote, "A quiet thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every home--Happy Mother's Day."

In another story, he posted a touching message for Athiya, along with a photo of her holding their baby girl.

He wrote, "Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace, and patience has made me fall in love with you even more. Happy 1st Mother's Day, baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you," followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

Athiya also took to social media earlier in the day to express her love for her mother. She shared a quote that read, "I would pick my mother to be my mother again in any and every lifetime. What a blessing." She added in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my universe," with a red heart emoji.

The couple announced the pregnancy in November 2024 with a post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.