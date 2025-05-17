Suniel Shetty On Daughter Athiya's Decision To Embrace Natural Childbirth: "She Was Very Strong To Do That"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Suniel Shetty expressed pride in daughter Athiya's natural childbirth choice. Athiya Shetty opted for natural delivery, avoiding a C-section for comfort. Suniel noted the praise Athiya received from hospital staff for her strength.

Suniel Shetty is a proud father. The actor, whose daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl Evaarah in March this year, recently opened up about Athiya's strength during childbirth.

Suniel Shetty revealed that Athiya voluntarily chose to go through the pain of a natural delivery, instead of opting for the comfort of a C-section – a decision that left him deeply proud and emotional.

In a chat with News18, Suniel Shetty said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she (Athiya Shetty) chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process.”

“That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she's ready!' Athiya was very, very strong to do that," he added.

The veteran star also shared that Athiya Shetty drew her strength from her mother, Mana Shetty.

“Her mother is a strong woman herself and Athiya probably soaked in all of that from her. I've to reiterate that Athiya is such a beautiful mother. Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown or shown that she's tired and exhausted," said Suniel Shetty.

The actor also talked about how beautifully Athiya has embraced motherhood.

“Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She's absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I also thought so and wondered if she'll be able to handle motherhood, but she's unbelievable! I keep telling Mana every single day about how proud I'm of Athiya. The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride," he said.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl on March 24. The couple revealed her name, Evaarah, in an Instagram post shared on April 18.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Kesari Veer. The film, directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, will hit the cinema screens on May 23.