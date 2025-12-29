Salman Khan Shares Thank You Note For Fans After 60th Birthday: "Your Love And Good Wishes Mean A Lot"

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, December 27. The actor hosted a star-studded bash at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai. The event was attended by his family and close friends, including Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Ram Charan and more.

Despite not sharing any pictures or videos from the festivities, his fans from across the world flooded his social media with love and wishes. Two days after his birthday, Salman finally took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the birthday wishes.

The actor shared a picture of himself seated outdoors at a white wicker table. He wore a grey t-shirt with a plaid bucket hat. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you for all your love and good wishes means a lot. God bless u all with health and happiness."

Earlier, a picture from Salman Khan's larger-than-life birthday celebrations went viral online. The image featured Ram Charan, Bobby Deol and cricketer MS Dhoni engrossed in a deep conversation with Salman. The picture became instantly iconic due to the sheer display of diversity of the group, bringing together stars from Bollywood, Tollywood and Indian cricket in a single frame. Read the full story here.

The gathering was part of a much larger guest list, including Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor to AP Dhillon, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and singer Mika Singh. As the party wound down, Salman was caught on camera taking a leisurely bike ride around the property. His nephews and niece, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Anjini Dhawan were also seen having a blast on an ATV ride at the farmhouse.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan. The film is set to release worldwide on 17 April 2026.