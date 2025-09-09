Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Family Come Together For Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet. See Pics

The Allu-Konidela family came together to attend the prayer meet of Allu Kanakaratnam, the wife of legendary Telugu actor-producer Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah. The Pedda Karma ceremony was attended by Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, along with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Allu Kanakaratnam was Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother. She died on August 30 due to age-related ailments at the age of 94.

On Monday, September 8, Allu Aravind's production company, Geetha Arts, shared a series of pictures from the prayer meet on X. One of the pictures captures a framed photograph of Allu Kanakaratnam, decorated with flowers and lamps.

The side note read, “Fondly remembering Sri Allu Kanakaratnam Garu. Her spirit, kindness, and love continue to live on with us.”

Fondly remembering Sri Allu Kanakaratnam Garu ????



Her spirit, kindness, and love continue to live on with us. pic.twitter.com/Nrr8gx3QXQ — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 8, 2025

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan appeared in a separate post featuring several photos. The family gathered to pay respect to Allu Kanakaratnam, posing in front of her photograph.

One particular image showed Ram Charan in conversation with Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, while Allu Arjun sat beside the actor-politician.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, was also present at the prayer meet. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, his father Allu Aravind, and his brother Allu Sirish joined the memorial gathering as well.

The caption read, “Today, as we observed the Pedda Karma of Sri 'Allu Kanakaratnam' garu, we felt her presence in every prayer and every moment of togetherness. Surrounded by family and loved ones, we remembered her love, wisdom, and the values she instilled in us. Her blessings and memories will forever live in our hearts.”

Today, as we observed the Pedda Karma of Sri “Allu Kanakaratnam” garu, we felt her presence in every prayer and every moment of togetherness.



Surrounded by family and loved ones, we remembered her love, wisdom, and the values she instilled in us.



Her blessings and memories… pic.twitter.com/g8D8QNzppx — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 8, 2025

After the Pedda Karma event, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to everyone. “Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family,” he wrote on X.

Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely, thank you. ALLU family. pic.twitter.com/gQFjMQWswW — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 8, 2025

Allu Kanakaratnam's funeral was held on the same day as her death in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Read all about it here.