Allu Arjun Consoles Son Ayaan At Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Funeral. Watch

The Telugu film industry came together in Hyderabad on Saturday to bid a tearful farewell to Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and the grandmother of stars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. She passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. The family, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, turned pallbearers and carried her body as a mark of respect.

What's Happening

During the funeral, a poignant moment unfolded when actor Allu Arjun was seen consoling his son Ayaan. The young boy, visibly shaken by the loss of his great-grandmother, broke down during the final rites.

Viral photos and videos from the funeral captured the emotional father tightly hugging his son and offering comfort in the midst of grief.

Actor Ram Charan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Peddi in Mysore, rushed back to Hyderabad to be with his family. He too looked emotional while paying his last respects to his grandmother.

What eh Frame 🫶🏼❤️



Can I Get 500 Rts For this pic 🤍🫶🏼 #RamCharan #Alluarjun pic.twitter.com/Ul5WZVfavo — Charan Arjun FC (@CharanBunnyFc) August 30, 2025

Background

Allu Kanakaratnam was a respected figure in the Allu-Konidela family. Known for her wisdom and grace, she stood as a pillar of strength for her children and grandchildren.

Tributes poured in from across the industry, with Naga Babu Konidela also sharing a message of condolence on social media. He wrote on X (formerly twitter), "Dear Aravind garu, Vadhina garu, Vasantha garu, and all beloved family members, My heartfelt condolences to you during this time of loss. May you find strength in each other, comfort in cherished memories, and peace in knowing that love never fades. My prayers are with you all".

Dear Aravind garu, Vadhina garu, Vasantha garu, and all beloved family members,

My heartfelt condolences to you during this time of loss. May you find strength in each other, comfort in cherished memories, and peace in knowing that love never fades. My prayers are with you all — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) August 30, 2025

Chiranjeevi, deeply affected by the loss of his mother-in-law, expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti".

మా అత్తయ్య గారు.. కీ.శే అల్లు రామలింగయ్య గారి సతీమణి కనకరత్నమ్మ గారు శివైక్యం చెందటం ఎంతో బాధాకరం.



మా కుటుంబాలకు ఆమె చూపిన ప్రేమ, ధైర్యం, జీవిత విలువలు ఎప్పటికీ మాకు ఆదర్శం.



వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.

ఓం శాంతిః 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 30, 2025

According to Hindustan Times, Allu Kanakaratnam passed away on August 30 at 1:45 AM.