Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Responds To Backlash Over 'Egg Freezing' Advice At IIT Hyderabad: "Happy To Have Sparked A Healthy Debate"

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, has found herself at the centre of a heated national debate after advising women students at IIT Hyderabad to "freeze eggs" to prioritise their careers and plan motherhood on their own terms.

The remarks, shared in a video on her X handle, sparked a wave of criticism from doctors, influencers, and social media users, eventually prompting her to issue a clarification online.

Upasana Breaks Silence

Upasana broke her silence on the matter and called it a 'healthy debate'

She took to her X handle to respond and reiterated her intention behind the conversation, expressing satisfaction that her comments had sparked public dialogue.

"I'm happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank your for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about," she wrote.

She also encouraged people to review the facts she shared in her accompanying images, adding, "Don't forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments."

In addition to her note, Upasana shared a personal reflection, outlining her experiences with marriage and fertility. She wrote, "I married for love and companionship at 27 - a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons. I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39. For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities - they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That's not privilege, it's my right!"

Upasana thanked followers for engaging respectfully and invited employers to "work together to get more women into the workforce.

A Remark That Stirred A Nationwide Debate

Upasana's statement during a career counselling session - "The biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids, on your own terms, when you are financially independent," - quickly went viral.

Her post on X added more context, noting that when she asked IIT Hyderabad students how many wanted to get married, "more men raised their hands than women". She described this shift as "Progressive India."

But the reaction online was swift and pointed. Critics argued that her advice overlooked biological limitations, the emotional toll of fertility treatments, and the financial burden of procedures such as IVF and egg freezing.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Rajesh Parikh questioned the practicality of the suggestion, saying, "It's very easy to give advice on egg freezing when you have crores in the bank. IVF costs lakhs per cycle. Egg freezing costs lakhs upfront plus annual storage charges. Most young women listening to you can't afford even one attempt."

Another Hyderabad-based doctor, Sunita Sayammagaru, also countered the 'insurance' analogy. "Even if a woman freezes her eggs, there is no guarantee that this would translate into a successful embryo transfer and successful pregnancy," she said, pointing to the broader health challenges older women may face.

Alongside medical experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and members of the public weighed in. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu advised younger people to marry and have children earlier, emphasising it as a "demographic duty to society and ancestors".

Others, however, directed their criticism at Upasana's personal privilege and her family's connection to Apollo Hospitals.

