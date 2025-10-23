Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Announce Second Pregnancy: "Double The Love And Double The Blessings"

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their second child.

What's Happening

Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a video showing a festive gathering where guests are seen arriving with gifts and offering blessings to his wife Upasana.

The caption read, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

The video ends with the words "New beginnings."

Background

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20. 2023 in Hyderabad.

They later shared pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony with the caption, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

On the professional front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Peddi.

Ram Charan was last seen in the Telugu political action drama Game Changer, which released on January 10. In the film, he played dual roles and starred alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, and a large ensemble cast.

Directed by Shankar, the movie marked the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Despite a massive opening day collection, it received mixed reviews and was noted as Shankar's second major box-office failure.