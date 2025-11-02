Allu Arjun Bags 'Most Versatile Actor Of The Year' Title At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025

In another feather to his cap, actor Allu Arjun has bagged a big win at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025.

As announced on the festival's official social media handle, Allu Arjun has been honoured with the Most Versatile Actor of the Year Award at the ceremony. "Congratulations to Allu Arjun for this prestigious recognition, celebrating his exceptional range and cinematic impact!" the post read.

Dubbed as India's most prestigious film festival and award ceremony, it aims to celebrate excellence in cinema, art, culture, tourism, and heritage.

The grand celebration was held on October 30, 2025, at the NSCI Dome in SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Reacting to the honour, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards the festival organisers and his supporters.

"Thanks to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for this incredible honour. Truly humbled. My warm congratulations to all the winners across categories this year. A sincere thank you to my audience for your continued love and support...I humbly dedicate this award to my fans," Allu wrote on social media.

The Dadasaheb Phalke win came months after Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor award at the 2025 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). He received the honour for his performance in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun also received the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2 at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

He will next be seen in an untitled sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, currently being referred to as Project AA22 x A6. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Further details are still awaited.

