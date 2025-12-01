Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Got Engaged In February? Viral Photo Sparks Buzz

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru may have managed to keep most of their relationship under wraps, but fans now believe the couple might have taken a major step long before their December wedding.

A closer look at Samantha's past social media posts and the dazzling ring that has become the centre of attention has sparked speculation that their engagement may have happened months ago.

Fans Trace Back The First Appearance Of The Ring

The buzz began soon after Samantha shared her wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, "01.12.2025." Among the many moments she posted, one image of Raj placing a striking, unconventional diamond ring on her finger stood out. Another showed Samantha proudly displaying the same piece.

Soon, fans connected the dots. They remembered a photo dump Samantha posted on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day. In the very first picture of that post, she appeared in a pink outfit, smiling at the person behind the camera-with the same ring clearly visible on her finger.

At the time, followers had already jumped into the comments with guesses like, "Am I the only one who feels she's engaged!" and "I hope the ring and the love stays with you forever."

It now seems those early observations weren't too far off.

A celebrity jewellery expert also weighed in, calling the ring a bold and deeply personal choice. According to the expert, the estimated value of the ring is Rs 1.5 crore.

Inside Samantha's Wedding Ceremony

Samantha and Raj's close friend Shilpa Reddy shared some inside photographs from the celebration.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya between 2017 and 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022.

