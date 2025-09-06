SIIMA 2025: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Win Big. Full List Of Winners (Telugu, Kannada)

The first day of the 2025 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on Saturday, where the winners for the Telugu and Kannada film industries were announced.

Films like Gowri, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2: The Rule were among the big winners, taking home several major awards.

While the results for the Tamil and Malayalam categories are yet to be revealed, the first half of the event was star-studded, with actors such as Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Duniya Vijay, and Sundeep Kishan making a striking appearance on the red carpet.

Pushpa 2 won two of the most prominent awards: Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female), with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna receiving the honours.

Director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad also received awards for Best Director and Best Music Composer, respectively. Kalki 2898 AD also had a strong presence at the event, winning a total of four awards, including the highly sought-after Best Film award.

SIIMA 2025 Winners List (Telugu)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)

Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle - Devara)

SIIMA 2025 Full Winners List (Kannada)

Best Director: Upendra Kumar (UI)

Best Actor (Male): Sudeep

Best Actor (Female): Ashika Ranganath

Best Film: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)

Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)

Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer (Gowri)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran(Committee Kurollu)

Best Actor Male (critics): Duniya Vijay

Best Actor Female (critics): Roshni Prakash

The SIIMA 2025 awards ceremony took place in Dubai. The organisation was founded by producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Adusumilli Brinda Prasad, who currently serves as the Chairperson of SIIMA.