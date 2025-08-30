Allu Arjun's Grandmother Dies At 94, Ram Charan Cancels <i>Peddi</i> Shoot To Attend Last Rites

Allu Kanakaratnam, mother of noted Telugu producer Allu Aravind and grandmother of actor Allu Arjun, died on Saturday. She was 94.

According to sources close to the family, her mortal remains will be brought to the Aravind residence before the last rites, which are scheduled to take place in Kokapet on Saturday afternoon.

The news of her demise has left the Telugu film industry in mourning, with condolences pouring in from across the fraternity. Actor Ram Charan, who was in Mysore shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming action film Peddi, cancelled the shoot to return to Hyderabad and attend the last rites.

Ram Charan and the team had been filming a grand song sequence featuring nearly 1,000 dancers. The shoot had begun on Vinayaka Chaturthi and was being choreographed by Jani Master.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has created the track, described as a mass number for Charan's character's introduction. Mounted on an epic scale, the song is expected to be one of the film's biggest highlights.

Peddi will release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.