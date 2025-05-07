How KL Rahul Convinced Athiya Shetty To Keep Their Daughter's Name Evaarah

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's relationship began in 2019. They were married on January 23, 2023, after dating for some time. Their daughter, Evaarah, was born on March 24, 2025.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story began back in 2019 when they met through a common friend. After dating for a while, the two lovebirds got married on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their beautiful baby girl on March 24, 2025, and named her Evaarah.

Now a video of KL Rahul has surfaced online, where the cricketer is heard talking about how he stumbled upon the name Evaarah, which is quite uncommon. He then revealed that he googled the meaning of the name, and found the explanation beautiful. However, Athiya Shetty required a lot of convincing to approve it as their firstborn's name.

KL Rahul said, "This is something that I just stumbled upon. Aisa nahi that we went through a lot of books ya kuch dhundh rahe the (it's not like we were scanning through a lot of books, searching for the same). We did go through a couple of name books that were sent by some close friends."

Reason behind KL Rahul's daughter [Evarrah] name pic.twitter.com/f1EqesoslR — INCUBUS (@Klassyisback_) May 4, 2025

He further added, "And then I stumbled upon this name somewhere. Then I googled Evaarah and checked what the meaning is. I loved it from the minute I saw it. It took me a little time to convince Athiya. But her parents and my parents loved it. Then she slowly fell in love with that name."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had announced the name of their baby girl together on Instagram.

The caption read, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God."