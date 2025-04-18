On KL Rahul's Birthday, The Cricketer Reveals Daughter's Name, Evaarah. Here's What It Means

On KL Rahul's 33rd birthday, the star cricketer and his wife Athiya Shetty have revealed their daughter's name. They have named their daughter Evaarah, which means gift of God. The star couple shared a joint post to announce the name. The picture has all our hearts. In the picture, KL Rahul is seen holding his baby daughter while Athiya leans on. The caption on the picture read, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God."

Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu followed the suit. Pranutan, Harrdy Sandhu also sent love to the new parents.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24. The new parents in the town shared a joint post to announce the happy news. Athiya and KL Rahul simply dropped a baby emoji in the caption. The comments section was swamped with congratulatory messages from celebrities.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared some heart-melting pictures from their new pregnancy shoot last month. In one of the clicks, Athiya Shetty can be seen showing off her baby bump while KL Rahul rests his head on her lap. In another gray scale picture, the couple can be seen taking a stroll.

During a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast a few months ago, Suniel Shetty shared his excitement about the upcoming addition to the family.

When asked about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, Suniel responded, "Right now, it's probably all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post.