IPL 2025: Athiya Shetty Sends Big Love To Husband KL Rahul After His Match-Winning Performance Against RCB: "This Guy, <I>Uff</I>"

Athiya Shetty is her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's biggest cheerleader. On Thursday, she showed her affection for the cricketer through social media after his match-winning performance in the IPL 2025.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 93 runs, his second consecutive half-century, leading Delhi Capitals to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 24 of the tournament.

Athiya shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring KL Rahul raising his bat in celebration following Delhi's win at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The caption read, "This guy, uff!"

During the match, Delhi Capitals found themselves struggling at 58/4 while chasing 164 runs. However, Rahul's impressive innings of 93 not out from 53 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries and six sixes, along with Tristian Stubbs' contribution of 38 not out from 23 balls, secured their team's triumph.

The duo established a 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket - a record for Delhi Capitals - completing the chase with 13 balls to spare.

On the personal front, KL Rahul and Athiya welcomed a baby girl on March 24. The couple, who married in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in November 2024.

They shared the news of their daughter's arrival on Instagram with the caption, "Blessed with a baby girl," accompanied by an illustration of two swans.

Professionally, Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Hero, a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic directed by Nikhil Advani.

Her filmography also includes Mubarakan with Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and her most recent screen appearance in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is directed by Debamitra Biswal.