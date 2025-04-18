Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Cricketer's Multi-Crore Car Collection Screams Luxury

Image for representation
Kannur Lokesh Rahul, popularly known as KL Rahul, is one of the finest players of the Indian cricket team. Known for his performance on the field with the bat and behind the wicket, the cricketer has been appreciated by many for his athleticism. But that's his persona as a sportsman representing the nation. Off the field, Rahul has the same level of enthusiasm for cars. Reflecting his passion, KL Rahul's garage is home to multiple performance-oriented cars complemented by a few sets of luxury wheels. Here we take a look at some of these models.
Mercedes C43 AMGKL Rahul chose a German machine as one of his first luxury cars. Specifically, the cricketer bought a Mercedes-AMG C43. At the time, the car had a price tag of around Rs 75 lakh. Carrying the C-Class badge with the special attributes of an AMG, the car had a 3.0-litre V6 engine producing 385 hp of power and 520 Nm torque. It gave the car enough juice to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds.
Range Rover VelarJust like many celebrities, KL Rahul has a Range Rover in his garage, representing luxury SUVs. Specifically, he owns a Velar, which comes with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
BMW X7The cricketer also owns the luxurious BMW X7. The biggest SUV in BMW's stable comes with the option of a 3.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre petrol M Sport trim. In the diesel-powered variant, it has 265 hp of power and 620 Nm of torque, while the petrol-powered version puts out 340 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. Both of these variants have an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Lamborghini Huracan SpyderEntering KL Rahul's performance side of the garage. He owns an Italian two-seat convertible, i.e., Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. This iconic wedge-shaped car comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It comes priced at around Rs 4.10 crore.
Audi R8The cricketer also owns a now-discontinued Audi R8. The performance-oriented car was phased out of the brand's lineup because of its massive V10 engine. This power unit came paired with a dual-clutch transmission and multi-plate clutch quattro system, putting out over 600 hp of power.
Aston Martin DB11The car with the most muscle or the biggest engine in KL Rahul's garage is of British origin. This is the Aston Martin DB11. It comes with a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is worth around Rs 3.79 crore.
