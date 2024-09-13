Exclusive: BMW X7 Signature Edition Lined-Up For Festive Season - Full Details

For the 2024 festive season, BMW has lined up an exclusive X7 Signature Edition, to boost the appeal of the luxury SUV with a range of aesthetic and premium upgrades tailored for its discerning GKL (Grand Luxury) customers. This special edition is set to be available exclusively via the BMW Online Shop starting September 19th.

The X7 Signature Edition will come packed with a suite of unique features that elevate its visual appeal and interior luxury. Highlights will include Swarovski Crystal Headlamps, inspired by the 7 Series, and Aluminium Satinated exterior finishes with roof rails aimed at adding a premium touch to the SUV's robust design. The vehicle will be offered in two stunning paint options: Individual Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey, which perfectly complement its sophisticated appearance.

Inside, the X7 Signature Edition will boast a finely crafted interior with an instrument panel finished in genuine leather, providing an upscale driving experience. The cabin is further enhanced with the Ambient Air Package, crystal door pins similar to those in the 6GT Signature Edition, and luxurious Alcantara-finished backrest cushions, all of which will contribute to a heightened sense of opulence.

Also Read - 2024 Kia Carnival Order Books To Open On Sept 16, Launching On Oct 3

Exclusivity on the BMW X7 Signature Edition will further extend to the seating options, with buyers able to choose from two distinctive combinations: Individual Tanzanite Blue with Leather Merino Ivory White, and Individual Dravit Grey with Leather Merino Tartufo. These combinations are designed to provide a personalized touch, ensuring each X7 Signature Edition feels bespoke.

The X7 Signature Edition will only be available in the xDrive40i petrol variant. With limited units reserved, this edition is expected to appeal to BMW enthusiasts who value exclusivity, luxury, and the latest in automotive refinement. Whether it's the enhanced aesthetics or the meticulous attention to detail, the X7 Signature Edition is set to make a statement on the road this festive season.