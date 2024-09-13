2024 Kia Carnival Order Books To Open On Sept 16, Launching On Oct 3

Kia India has announced the pre-launch booking date for its much-awaited, all-new Kia Carnival Limousine MPV. Starting on September 16, 2024, customers can book their Kia Carnival Limousine with a minimum booking amount of Rs 2 Lakhs at their nearest Kia dealerships across India or from midnight, September 16th through the official Kia website.

The all-new Kia Carnival Limousine is designed to impress with its segment-leading luxurious features like 2nd-row powered-relaxation seats with ventilation & leg support, one-touch smart power sliding doors, a wide electric dual sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, dual panoramic curved display: 31.24cm (12.3") ccnc infotainment, 31.24cm (12.3") cluster, ADAS Level 2 with 23 autonomous features and many more to ensure a secure and comfortable journey.

The Kia Carnival Limousine has garnered widespread acclaim since its initial launch the previous model achieved impressive sales numbers of more than 14,500 units, reflecting the liking of the Indian customers, the carmaker claims. The upcoming model aims to continue this tradition by offering a superior driving experience and advanced features that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Expect Kia to offer more than one engine option on the Carnival with multiple gearbox options. We expect the MPV to be priced at a premium over the previous model, between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, the Kia EV9 is a full-size electric SUV and will be the second fully electric model after the EV6. It is underpinned by the E-GMP skateboard platform that underpins other EV models from Hyundai and Kia. At over 5,000 mm in length and with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the Kia EV9 is perhaps the biggest SUV in the company's global line-up and could see multiple battery options being provided, with the bigger battery offering a range upwards of 500 km. It will be a premium SUV and since it will be a full import, expect its price to be closer to ₹ 1 crore. The Kia EV9 is a proper SUV, with a bold stance, sharp exteriors and three rows inside. Expect it to be loaded with features like ventilated seats, ADAS, connectivity, digital displays and so on.